TMV project about working together

Last Thursday I had the honour of delivering the keynote address at the ceremony to celebrate the commissioning and handover of the Te Mato Vai Stage 1 Rarotonga Ringmain Upgrade with the distinguished representatives from the governments of China and New Zealand.

Here are some excerpts from that address.

“In August 2012, during the 43rd Pacific Leaders Forum, we launched the beginnings of Te Mato Vai and the Cook Islands Water Partnership between our country, China and New Zealand.

“Never before has an island nation in the Pacific embarked on a plan as auspicious as this; to provide clean reliable drinking water for its people, and to do this by way of a three way tri-partite partnership with two donor countries, New Zealand and China. Like a three-cord strand that cannot be broken.

“The goal of the Water Partnership is to reliably deliver potable drinking water to the boundary of all buildings connected to the existing network in Rarotonga.

“This Water Partnership is about clean and safe water to households and businesses. It is about promoting and protecting the wellbeing of residents and visitors. It is about upgrading the water network. It is about the largest infrastructure project that the Cook Islands has implemented. More importantly, it is about working together in partnership for the good of our people.

“In the year that followed the establishment of the Water Partnership, there were numerous discussions, visits between our three countries and finally, in 2014, we gathered again in Rarotonga, to launch Te Mato Vai project.

“Te Mato Vai is the first tripartite arrangement where China and New Zealand have worked together to deliver a major development initiative in the Pacific and the world. This fact is a testament to the deep and strong bilateral relations that we share amongst our three countries. It is also a demonstration of our motivation to work ‘outside of the square’, to innovate, and a concerted willingness to cooperate.

“Te Mato Vai has not been without its challenges. Challenges are an inevitable fact of project implementation. And there have been risks to the project that have manifested during the past two years.

“However, despite the challenges and the risks, I am extremely pleased that today, we have shown that these can be overcome and I am honoured to be part of this Te Mato Vai Stage 1, Rarotonga Ringmain Upgrade Handover Ceremony.

“I sincerely thank China and New Zealand for your genuine and durable partnership. You have allowed us to own and to lead this project, and today, we gratefully accept our new ringmain.

“As I said during the launch of Te Mato Vai in 2014, this project marks the deep friendship and respect that exists between the Cook Islands and its two closest friends. On behalf of the people Cook Islands I sincerely thank you.

“I also wish to thank our people for your patience. You have put up with varying quality and reliability of water service for an extremely long time. And today, we are one step closer to the water service that you aspire and deserve – clean and safe.

“Additionally, I want to pay especial homage to our Aronga Mana, who have supported us through this process and have kept in the forefront of their minds the betterment of our people as well as our many visitors, and their need for clean safe drinking water.

“Furthermore, I congratulate our Te Mato Vai governance team, Project Management Unit, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) as lead contractor, and our local contractors for your hard work in this project and for bringing us to where we are today.

“We look forward to the implementation of Te Mato Vai Stage 2, knowing that at the end of this project – we can all genuinely say that we have used our respective strengths and expertise, embraced the importance of sharing skills and resources, and made a significant difference to the lives of so many people, just by working together to deliver safe drinking water.

“We have pioneered this collaborative force in economic cooperation and sustainable development in the region, and we must continue to demonstrate how it can work. We look forward to defining new levels of relationships together, promoting shared principles of cooperation together, and continuously shaping a lasting partnership together.”

Aere ki mua

Henry Puna,

Prime Minister