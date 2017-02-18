“Sit down boy” and “rise up the man”

Violence is a language. It is a language often expressed by men but also by women and its ability to communicate pain is second to none.

Pain for those communicating and pain to those that hear it, or receive it.

Because violence is not often communicated in words, it is sadly communicated by force and by someone else’s will inflicted upon another. Violence communicates “I have a problem”, and that problem is I can’t safely communicate how I feel.

Twice this week we have had front page headlines from those that work at Pununga Tauturu and a surge in cases where mainly women have been violently assaulted by someone who says they love them, and they have had enough of it. They are seeking help and no longer feel safe with their lover, their husband, their boyfriend. “Something changed”, most of them say, “and I don’t feel safe anymore.” Neither do their children.

No valentines for these couples: no roses or balloons with nice messages on them can ever make up for the fear and violence they live with. No happy ever afters, no dreams fulfilled and for both parties, a sense of, “how did I end up here?

“How did someone I love hurt me so badly and for him often how could this woman I love become a victim to these dark urges inside me.”

Working with men over the last 20 years and my own work and journey have taught me much about our relationship with violence as men and how to free yourself from this terrible disease and find a new way of living. How to heal the boy inside that hasn’t yet grown, and to understand our relationship with our feelings and bring ourselves to that place where the hurricane inside is calmed to a gentle breeze.

The Bible uses a proverb where it says when you sow the storm you reap the hurricane. When we in groups of men have had the time to unpack our lives and make some sense of where we currently are, then time after the time the story involves the sowing of the storm. Violence is a learned behaviour and our sensitivity to it or proclivity to it is very much about how we are conditioned and how we are trained as boys.

If we want to address violence in men, and women, then working with the concrete block is not too late; it just takes a lot more work. We need to start when the cement is still wet and ensure that we teach our young men to do more than grunt when asked, “how was your day”, and to give them the tools to share their feelings in a safe and honouring way.

Men have learnt that to be vulnerable is somehow unmanly, that it is weakness. That to cry is womanly and to show emotion weak. Welcome to the storm. And then we wonder why there is such a high number of men who cannot disclose the feelings in their hearts, talk about how they feel or express in a safe way their innermost thoughts with those they love. Say hello to the hurricane!

Working with a larger group of Maori men in a session in Aotearoa, it was always a similar story and a similar start as these men came face-to-face with their inability to stand and say who they were, recite their akapapa’anga, where they came from, their turanga vaevae and their marae.

Not only were they disconnected from themselves, they were disconnected from their culture, their being Maori and their identity.

Was it any wonder the hurricane was so fierce, so intense and so common?

I did see men’s lives change though. I saw my own life change and deepen as men came together to talk. And not just talk, for they had mentors there that could guide them.

Often, when a man finished his 10 weeks, they wanted to stay longer or just spoke of the freedom they finally felt expressing the depths of their hearts. To cry, to be angry, to speak their mind and to connect with other men was therapeutic.

Culturally we have always found circles where men would come and talk, where they would sit together on a mat, and speak their hearts and minds, laying all on the table and leaving, more often that not, with peace in their hearts.

Where are these places for us now, where we can come to sit and talk? Have they been replaced by negative circles that make our situation worse, not better?

The answer I believe for men is found with other men. But not standing in a circle drinking a beer and patting each other on the back for their bad behaviour. No, it is found in deep connection with other men who actually want change and want a better life for themselves and for those they love.

Violence can become just a chapter in a man’s life and not that which exemplifies his whole life. I challenge all men to be the change. Connect with other men who want change and learn to live the life you dreamed of and that God has purposed for you.

That’s the life your wife, your partner, your children and your family dream and hope for you every day. They live in that hope, but for you, the question is whether you will look past the blame, the hurt and excuses and find that hope for yourself.

Noo ki raro e tama; E tu e Tangata – Sit down the boy and rise up the Man, for those that truly love you have been waiting patiently for you to stand.