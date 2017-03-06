Audit officers at regional meeting

Cook Islands government audit officers were part of a team from Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, Tuvalu and Samoa who participated in the Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions’ first pilot project.

The project was about conducting a cooperative financial audit for the region and was centred on the topic of foreign aid projects.

Known as the government audit officers, or SAIs, the officers participated with the support of Intosai Development Initiative (IDI).

A media statement said the pilot programme had resulted in multiple observations and lessons learned, forming the basis for regional reports.

The report also included practical advice to assist SAIs in the conduct of financial audits of foreign aid projects in the future.

It is expected that both SAIs and development partners in the Pacific region will learn valuable lessons from individual reports as well as from this regional report, improving and enhancing the quality of the audits of funds provided by foreign aid.

PASAI chairman, the Public Auditor of the Federated States of Micronesia Iso Ihlen Joseph summed up the importance of this topic in his report foreword. He said with a worldwide focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) there was an ever-increasing quantity of aid flowing into developing countries relating to those goals.

“This requires governments to be even more responsible for the transparent and accountable use of funds provided by foreign aid, whether it is for SDG implementation or government projects.”

Joseph said in the Pacific this could be even more challenging, and highlighted the need for a strong country financial system to manage aid funds honestly and fairly, to ensure they met the needs of the targeted government projects.

The official launch of the regional report was held in Auckland, New Zealand, at the Grand Millennium Hotel.

It was attended by the governing board members, representative and development partners from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the World Bank and Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

All delegates were presented with a copy of the report, which is expected to be published soon.

PASAI promotes transparent, accountable, effective, and efficient use of public sector resources in the Pacific.

It contributes to helping its member audit officers improve the quality of public sector auditing in the Pacific to uniformly high standards and helps governments to develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels aligning with Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

PASAI acknowledges the financial support of the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the collaborative ongoing joint regional partnership with IDI.

- Release