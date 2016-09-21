Angry Ioane refutes claims by opponent

NEW COOK ISLANDS Deputy Speaker Mona Ioane has refuted claims by One Cook Islands Party president George Turia, who had earlier raised concerns on Ioane’s appointment.

Turia says there’s a big difference between the government appointing Ioane as the new Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and the opposition coalition’s appointment of Teina Bishop as parliamentary leader in the weeks leading up to his court appearance and sentencing on a charge of corruption as a minister of the Crown.

An infuriated Ioane yesterday explained his side of the story, saying the main difference between his case and Bishop’s is that the Court of Appeal made a decision on his case and declared the Vaipae/Tautu seat vacant.

“After declaring the seat vacant, we went straight to by-election where I stood again and won the seat,” Ioane said.

Ioane said Turia could have stopped him from standing in the by-election, but did not.

He said there was a requirement under the Electoral Act where the matter has to be referred to the police who are yet to lay charges against him.

Ioane was found guilty of bribery by the Court of Appeal, but the matter has been referred to the police service to determine if there should be any criminal charges.

The MP for Vaipae/Tautu was nominated by Agriculture minister Kirau Turepu and MP for Rakahanga Toka Hagai was nominated by Penrhyn MP Teokotai Willie Gifford for the Deputy Speaker post which was left vacant by Rose Brown.

“He (Hagai) was already the chief whip, and if they give him another position as a Deputy Speaker, he will have two titles and under our civil lists, there are already three associate ministers, this is already been filled, then we have the leader of the house, a chief whip for government and there is a opposition whip and a deputy speaker.”

Ioane said Prime Minister Henry Puna never appointed him as reported in the media as this was a parliamentary position.

“There was a race between me and the member of Rakahanga, but Hagai decided to nominate me as well knowing that he was already holding a position,” Ioane said.

He said he accepted the nominations and when the Speaker asked if he wanted to take over he immediately said yes.

“So what is the problem here? Is it because I am under investigation? But I haven’t been charged,” Ioane said.

Ioane said Turia was defaming his character with false accusations and the claims.

He also denied other claims that he was being paid a minister’s salary and PM Puna was treating him as a minister.

“So for Turia to use my name for his political debate with Mark Brown is uncalled for and I am not happy with this.

“My salary is an ordinary parliament member’s salary, it’s on the civil lists and I am the only member in the government’s side getting paid as any other MP.

Ioane said all these unwarranted political debates have been defaming his reputation and affecting his family.

He said he would take legal action if such matters continue.