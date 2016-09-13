All set for Parliament

ALL six Cabinet ministers will be in Rarotonga this week for the second session of Parliament, which is set to begin about one o’clock this afternoon.

Prime Minister Henry Puna was away in Federated States of Micronesia last week to attend the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum in Pohnpei and was expected to return home over the weekend.

The parliamentary session this week is expected to be a fiery one with some interesting discussions and debate on national issues set to take place.

Clerk of Parliament John Tangi said they have some Bills awaiting their second reading and papers for presentation.

There is also a notice of introduction of a public bill – Income Tax (Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information and Other Matters) Amendment Bill 2016.

“The purse seining report will also be tabled in Parliament. The report is intended to be debated upon.”

Tangi said there was no indication on how long the second session of Parliament would sit for.

The first parliamentary session ended on June 17 in a state of chaos after the opposition claimed it had not been ended properly and later took a vote of no confidence in the government.

Their actions were deemed illegal.