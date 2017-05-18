Mangaia water project readied

Equipment for the water project is unloaded on Mangaia after being transported from Rarotonga. 17051708

WATSAN Water Division staff have been working on Mangaia as part of the Mangaia Central Water Project to install a new water supply from the cave of Ivirua rising main to the village.

Work on the system is expected to be finished and commissioned by tomorrow (Friday).

The project includes household investigations to check on leaks when the system is in operation.

“Repairing leaks is important to prevent wastage from water networks,” a project spokesperson said.

Earlier this year WATSAN Water Works manager Wilson Rani said the Water Division was working with the Planning & Design Division of Infrastructure Cook Islands on projects in Mangaia, Mitiaro, Aitutaki and Atiu, with water network upgrades planned to be complete in the Northern Group by 2020 and Mangaia groundwater investigations to be completed by 2021.

Rani said one staff member from the Water Works Division was stationed in Atiu as part of an arrangement to assist the Office of the Prime Minister’s Renewable Energy Division (RED).

“This work is to upgrade the water reticulation supply network along with the power network upgrade managed by RED. The project has been operating since November 2016 and is scheduled to be completed by 2019.”

The Mangaia central water project physical work for the village of Ivirua began in March with materials shipped on the General Transport barge to the island.

Work on the project was led by ICI’s Planning & Design who also designed a water quantity survey for Tamarua Village water intake.

Meanwhile, Rani says one downside to the heavy rainfall Rarotonga has received over the last few weeks is the excess surface water flowing across the ground and through streams and sending soils and nutrients into the lagoon.

“These nutrients and soils are not good for our marine environment.”

Nutrients contribute to seaweed growth of the kind seen in Muri and other sections of the lagoon around Rarotonga, says Water Demand technician Raututi Taringa.

Soils suspended in flood waters smother coral and other marine organisms that need clean clear water to live healthily.”

GIS technician Timothy Tangirere says everyone on Rarotonga can do their part by having a rainwater tank to collect rainfall.

“Stop stripping streams bare of grasses and shrubs to slow down the movement of water so the muddy water has time to settle out the soil.

“And installing flood drains on your property will hold back excess water during heavy rainfall.” - Release/CS