Making a model of Mangaia

Participants were excited to get started on the three-dimensional modelling (P3DM) workshop at the Mangaia Oneroa Youth Hall on Monday. 16090602

Around 60 people attended the three-dimensional modelling (P3DM) workshop at the Mangaia Oneroa Youth Hall on Monday.

Cook Islands National Environment Service and Climate Change Cook Islands teams had a successful workshop on training Mangaia residents on how to do P3D Modelling.

The purpose of three dimensional modelling is to provide communities with a birds-eye view of important areas within the village, which includes dwelling, ra'ui sites (coastal protected areas), native and endemic trees, marae, churches and other features that the community sees as a valuable resource to be highlighted on to a 3D model.

The training brings together community members and government officers from various ministries and aims to familiarise participants with the P3DM approach, process and practical application. They will then be able to contribute hands-on to the construction of a three-dimensional model of their district or island.

Earlier this year a similar project was held in Puaikura, resulting in a spectacular 3-D model of the Vaka.

This project is funded by the SRIC-CC Programme UNDP in Samoa, Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue with financial support from the Adaptation Fund.

- Climate Change CI/RK