Cable project delays traffic

A cable replacement project began in Muri earlier this week. The project has caused delays and traffic congestion through Muri and Titikaveka. 17112929

A Te Aponga cable replacement project in Muri has added to the problem of congested roads caused by wet weather and the extra visitors here for Vaka Eiva this week.

The project began early on Monday morning, and reduced the main road to one lane, giving road users little option but to wait out delays of up to 20 minutes

Te Aponga Uira (TAU) media liaison officer Trevor Pitt said workers had made good progress and were on schedule to finish the work by December 16

“As expected, Muri proved to be quite congested particularly (during) rush hour morning traffic and lunchtime,” Pitt said.

Asked why the company had chosen to go ahead with the work while the Vaka Eiva paddling festival, was on, Pitt said the start had been delayed by the tender process. The original plan had been to complete the work before Vaka Eiva, he said.

“Te Aponga chose to abide by government procurement and tender rules to be better aligned with public procedures.

“Previously, TAU conducted its own tender and procurement process, which was more efficient and less bureaucratic.

“For this project, the time slid back from a November 1 start to November 27.

“We lost a month by opting to keep with the government process, but it has been an important first experience managing it this way.”

Work had progressed well, Pitt added.

“Trenching was completed by mid-afternoon and the cable was prepared for pulling following this.

“The first 500m length of excavation meant a considerable number of workers were required to be on hand for placing the cable into the trench.”

Muri had been highlighted as a priority and work there had been scheduled to be completed there on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

The overall cable replacement project will take three weeks and will cover 5kms from Avana Bridge to Titikaveka College.

Motorists are advised to be careful and exercise patience while work is being done over coming weeks, especially during wet weather.