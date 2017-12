The everyday beauty of life in the Cook Islands will be portrayed in a collective art exhibition called ‘Toku Ipukarea’, staged by Apii Te Uki Ou students at the Bergman Gallery from 6- 8.30pm tonight (Thursday).

Toku Ipukarea represents the work of pupils ranging from pre-school through to Year 8.

Each class selected a medium and material, and created individual or collaborative pieces for the special show.

The exhibition is themed around what the students find special about their home in the Cook Islands.

- Release