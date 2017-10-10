Instagram stars Lauren Bullen and Jack Morris, whose accounts “gypsea_lust” and “doyoutravel”, feature pictures of their recent trip to the Cook Islands. 17101823

He had travelled to many exotic locations, except one. The Cook Islands.

Jack Morris’ job as a world renowned travel blogger has taken him to many places around the world.

For his 28th birthday, his partner and fellow travel blogger Lauren Bullen decided to give him a surprise.

She planned a trip to the Cook Islands.

“I knew he would love it here.”

Bullen said she has wanted to come to the Cook Islands since she went to America three and a half years ago, and the safety video on Air New Zealand was on featuring the Cook Islands.

“I remember being like ‘where is that place, that is like paradise.’ It looks perfect,” Bullen said.

“Since then I have always wanted to come to this place, and I thought it would be perfect timing to bring Jack here for his birthday.”

It was love at first sight for Morris and Bullen when they finally arrived into the country last month.

Their love affair with the Cook Islands began when they first set their foot in the country.

And after a short five-day stay, they were convinced this was probably their best holiday together.

Instagram stars Morris and Bullen met two years ago in Fiji where both were working on their blogging projects.

It was their love for travelling and blogging that got them together.

The 24-year-old Bullen, who hails from Australia, was inspired to become a travel blogger after following other bloggers who had massive fan base online.

“I thought ‘Oh, I really want my account to look prettier. So I just started teaching myself how to use a camera and how to edit and after having probably about 10,000-15,000 followers, my local tourism (in Cairns, north Queensland) contacted me to do a job, where I could explore the region with them for five days and take pictures and post it on Instagram,” she said.

“I didn’t get paid or anything, but there were other people on the trip who had big followings and they were all being paid to be there,” she said.

From there on Bullen said she just grew more followers on her Instagram and did more jobs.

“Then I had a job in Fiji with the tourism company, and that’s where I meet Jack (Morris),” she said.

“We were both on the same job and we spent the whole week together.

“We then meet each other in Bali and since that day we have basically travelled and that was about a year and a half ago,” Bullen said.

The couple have been together since then, and are now based in Bali and travel together.

“It’s our full-time job.”

Morris was born and raised in England.

He left the country when he was 21, and started backpacking.

“It initially started as a fun thing. I was in the social media industry when I started travelling, I made a little online company out of it,” he said.

“That basically provided me the means to travel. Then eventually I started posting my own photos on Instagram.

“As soon as we (Morris and Bullen) started posting together, our Instagrams just blew up.

“We both weren’t getting paid, it was never really a business plan. We just thought, we get on really well, let’s travel,” he said.

Morris said their Instagram accounts grew because of their originality.

“It was pretty unique, there were other couples doing it, but because we were doing it full-time and going from place to place, showing new places to everybody.”

Morris now has 2.7 million followers while Bullen 1.9m on their Instagram accounts.

Their massive following on Instagram soon attracted them job offers to do promotional posts on their social network site.

Together they have visited over 50 countries – all while earning a six figure salary for their stunning photographs and breath-taking Instagram feeds.

“Now it’s turned into so many jobs for us, we still love it but it’s always fun to just travel for the sake of the experience not the job,” Morris said.

Cook Islands provided the couple that perfect getaway to experience the life in paradise.

For Morris and Bullen, the favourite thing about travelling is freedom and waking up in different places around the world is a choice they cannot resist.

Bullen says learning about new places, and seeing how diverse the world is, intrigues her the most.

“When I came here (Cook Islands), I thought it would be very similar to Samoa, and it is but it is still so different.

“It is always so exciting to come to a different place and learn about what they eat, their culture, and the people’s stories,” she said.

“We seem to go back to a lot of countries. But people sort of have a goal to just travel to as many countries as they can, they literally just want to travel to a country for like two days, just to tick it off the list, rather than really exploring a place.

Bullen says when they go to a place, they want to get the full experience of the country.

“Cook Islands by far is so incredible. The most beautiful place in the world.”

For Morris, Aitutaki won his heart.

“It is the best place I have been to in my life. We went to Tahiti recently so we had expectations that the Cook Islands would be similar to that, but it’s better. Especially when you get out onto the boat to ‘One-Foot Island’,” he said.

“The water, the voyages, it is all so real. You go to Tahiti or Bora Bora and it is all five star, four seasons, and a bunch of luxury places. It is still beautiful but it’s commercialised. But here it isn’t.”

“We have stayed at places where it’s all modern, brand-new and it is all about the (hotel) chain, whereas coming here there wasn’t any of that, it is more about the place. I prefer it that way, because it keeps it nice and quiet and preserved,” he said.

Morris said he think that’s what keeps the Cook Islands really beautiful because it isn’t heavily touristy or over populated.

“It’s so nice to come here, where it’s nice and quiet, beautiful and just untouched.”

Bullen said a couple of pictures that they posted on their Instagram page from the Cook Islands have already garnered interest.

“Since being here I have posted two photos on Instagram, and already heaps of people are asking ‘where is that place?’, ‘we have to go here’.

“I just know that our post is going to put the Cook Islands on the radar for so many people that didn’t even know it existed.

“There are places that everyone knows about, like Fiji, Europe and that’s why it is always exciting when you come to places like this because not everyone knows about it and that’s what makes it so special,” Bullen added.

Morris also posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram, thanking Bullen for the surprise Cook Islands birthday trip.

He said they have been blown away with this place, its lagoons, the water and the culture.

“The people here are so friendly. So happy and relaxed. I think I find the people in the South Pacific the friendliest people,” Morris said.

“Even when you see the local people interacting with each other, it looks so lovely, because they seem like they are always laughing and always positive. Such a great sense of humour.

“This place would honestly be the best place. Trust us we have seen a lot of places.

“There might be one amazing picture of a place, but as a whole this place is just so unbelievably beautifully. I think when you live here, you would forget that, and take it for granted because you get so used to it, but it’s just so beautiful here and everyone needs to be reminded of that.

“This place looks better in real life than on Instagram, and that is rare.”

Travel tips from Morris

- Travel as light as possible, although that doesn’t apply to Lauren. If you have a girlfriend try and make her travel light so you don’t end up carrying her bag.

- Do a bit of research before you get there, so you have an idea of what you want to do and see and then cater to that.

- If you are doing a long trip, don’t book stuff, because you will end up meeting people and they will recommend other stuff to do, and you may end up wasting money from booking things that you didn’t end up going to.

- Just take the trip day by day, and enjoy each moment without feeling like you need to have stuff booked every single day. Things always sort of work out, so over plan it you could end up losing money.

- But if it is a short trip, it is best to have it organised before you get there, so you know what you are doing.