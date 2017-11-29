Muri road upgrade still planned

Speaker of Parliament Niki Rattle welcomes MPs on day one of the final parliamentary sitting for the year on Monday. 17112808

The Ngatangiia/Muri road upgrade is part of government’s existing plan and will begin once Te Aponga Uira (TAU) have finished work in the area, says Infrastructure minister Teariki Heather.

Heather was responding to the MP for Ngatangiia, Tamaiva Tuavera, who raised a question about the dire state of the main road in Muri, on day one of the final parliament sitting for the year on Monday.

Tuavera said he had been shocked that day to see ongoing excavation work on the Muri road.

Heather assured Tuavera there were existing plans to improve the condition of the road in Muri area.

He said government had allocated funds for the project.

TAU, the national electricity provider, began a maintenance project in Muri this week which will run for at least three weeks.

In a statement, TAU said the maintenance work in central Muri was taking place as a priority due to the high level of traffic and people movement in the area.

The power utility aims to first complete a 500 metre length of trenching and high voltage cable installation from the Pacific Resort to the museum and towards Parengaru this week.

Heather said Infrastructure Cook Islands would start work on improving the condition of the road as soon as the TAU project was finished.

