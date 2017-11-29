School art on show

The everyday beauty of life in the Cook Islands is the inspiration for a collective art exhibition called “Toku Ipukarea” being staged by Apii Te Uki Ou students.

The exhibition is a first for the school and will be held on tomorrow evening at Bergman Gallery from 6- 8.30pm.

Toku Ipukarea represents the work of the school as a whole, ranging from pre-school through to Year 8.

Each class selected a medium and material, and created individual or collaborative pieces throughout the year for the exhibition.

Exhibition coordinator and school teacher Janine Fiebig says the exhibition is all about what the students find special about their home in the Cook Islands.

“Art works include sculpture, paintings, photography and larger collaborative pieces.”

Materials and mediums echo the themes of nature, as well as being heavily influenced by designs of Cook Islands tattoo artists and carvers who ran workshops at the school during the year.

The choice of materials was also influenced by a decision to “upcycle” where possible through the re-use of wood and cardboard.

Art works will be available for purchase or as part of an art auction on the night, with all proceeds going back to the school.

Apii Te Uki Ou thank Bergman Gallery for their support including donation of materials and to the tattoo artists and carvers who shared their experience and knowledge with the students.

- Release