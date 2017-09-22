Police community service celebrated

Posing for a formal photo are (back row from left) Maritime Commander Inspector Tepaki Baxter, Prevention Commander Inspector John Strickland, New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall, Deputy Prime Minister Teariki Heather, Police Commissioner Maara Tetava, Superintendent Aka Matapo. Front: Akaiti Puna, prime minister Henry Puna, Queens Representative Tom Marsters and Tuaine Marsters. 17092112

A special Cook Islands Police Service award ceremony usually reserved for the parade ground, was instead held on Tuesday evening at the Edgewater Resort.

Police Commissioner Maara Tetava said it was hosted here so that family and friends of officers, as well as distinguished guests, could see what they have achieved.

A number of officers were commended for their service with the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) police peacekeeping operation.

Police who responded to the triple shooting in Titikaveka in operation “Killer Hunt” were also given certificates for their bravery and courage in containing the incident and safeguarding the community.

Several other officers were also saluted for their long service to the Police Service.

In his keynote speech, prime minister Henry Puna paid special tribute to the people behind the men and woman in uniform.

He said police work required teamwork, not just at the operational level, but also at the home level.

“And I know you police officers who have wives and husbands, family and children, or even parents. You need the cooperation at all times from family members. And we acknowledge them”, he said.

Puna also acknowledged “the police officers who constantly sacrifice their lives day in day out, as part of their responsibilities.”

He said he was privileged as prime minister to publically say thank you to the Commissioner and police officers for the dangers and risks faced daily to ensure peace, safety, and security in the Cook Islands.

Tetava said the evening ceremony was about reflecting on the past, where we have come from, and what we have done.

“Tonight is about the achievement of each one of us now, and it’s about the future.

“(It’s) looking ahead and seeing what you, what I, and our distinguished guests can do together for our people, our visitors to our country, for the little paradise that is promoted globally.”