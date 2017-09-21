All set for pageant show

The stage is set for the Miss Cook Islands Pageant show which starts tonight at the National Auditorium.

The three-day biennial event will feature seven contestants who will be vying for the coveted crown, presently held by Felicia George.

Five participants arrived earlier this week and took part in various activities including rehearsals for their presentation during the show.

The remaining two are expected to jet into Rarotonga today in time for the opening night.

A talent show will be held tonight followed by private judging tomorrow.

The final judging which will include a beachwear section, evening gown section, and stage question followed by the crowning, will be held on Saturday.

Apart from the ultimate prize, the top two from this year’s pageant will get a chance to represent the Cook Islands at the Miss Pacific Pageant in Fiji and Miss Asia Pacific International in the Philippines.

The contestants to this year’s event are Miss Enuamanu Lydia Tariu Simonis, Miss Tongareva Porau Soatini, Miss Palmerston Bianca Barone, Miss Manihiki Rosemarie Trego, Miss Aitutaki Cathleen Enoka, Miss Takitumu Rititia Sellars and Miss Pukapuka, Ernestina Bonsu–Maro.

Four of the contestants are from Australia, one from New Zealand and the remaining two are from the Cook Islands.

Tickets selling under general $10, reserve $20 and VIP $50 are available at the BCI stall, Super Brown and Tav Pacific.