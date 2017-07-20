Praise for China’s support

Speaking at a reception marking the 20-year anniversary of the relationship between the Cook Islands and China at the Edgewater Resort this week, Puna said China had consistently supported the Cook Islands’ efforts to speak with its own voice on the international stage and to expand its network of diplomatic partners.

“In 2012, China provided assistance to support the Cook Islands host the Pacific Islands Forum, at which we launched Te Mato Vai.

“The Cook Islands has supported China in a number of important ways and especially China’s own desire to be able to determine its own development path.

“From the outset, the Cook Islands recognized and committed to, the One China policy, and that remains a cornerstone of our relationship,” Puna said.

“We have collaborated on a number of issues in the multilateral fora including in global health, education and maritime.

“But above all, it has been the respect we’ve both had for the mutual right to choose what is best for ourselves. Mutual respect for our respective development paths and mutual respect for our respective cultures and way of life.

And a commitment on both sides to expand our relationship for the mutual benefit of the Cook Islands and Chinese people.”