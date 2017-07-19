School pupils have a ‘wheelie’ good day

Apii Te Uki Ou had a fun-filled Wheels Day event on Friday last week to mark the end of term three.

It was a blazing hot day but that was no hindrance to the school students’ enthusiasm and energy.

Principal Brendon Fiebig said the event was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, including the teachers.

“The event was fantastic; children commented that it was better than the previous year’s Wheels Day.”

Wheels Day activities were scheduled between morning tea and lunch. Fiebig said it was a “free range” sort of a day, with teachers making up the activities as they went along. One involved jousting with pool “noodles”.

“We taught some basic bike skills like using both brakes to avoid accidentally going over the handle bars, (the importance of) looking right and giving way to traffic and so on.”

Fiebig said the children showed they could manage themselves very well.

“Despite the organised chaos there were no injuries or accidents because all kids looked out for each other, were very careful, and showed great control of their bikes.”