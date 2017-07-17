Pick locals first for jobs – Ioane

A call for Cook Islanders to have first preference for any new vacant government job posting has been raised in parliament by Mona Ioane, MP for the constituency of Vaipae and Tautu, in Aitutaki.

Ioane told parliament no vacancy should be first filled by candidates sourced from abroad, regardless of their credentials.

The essence of his address involved what he described as an “on-going issue” within government, with positions sometimes being filled by foreigners over potentially similarly-qualified locals.

Ioane did, however, add that in the event that a Cook Islander does not satisfy the employment criteria necessary for the job, then obviously the sourcing of a more suitable non-local could go head.

This is not such an unusual call. For one example: Australia has a strict citizen’s only policy or criteria for positions within their Federal Government departments.

States and territories, being localised government are different - and will accept applications for jobs from persons with eligible work status - such as permanent residents, or New Zealanders (under their special category visa). However, any posting for a federal role can only filled by an Australian citizen.

Not only does this include all aspects of federal government but also stretches to their defence force, federal police, and many other essential services from health, education, immigration, science, trade and communications.

The key difference between the Cook Islands and Australia, is obviously the pool of qualified people available.

Ioane’s statement follows the well-publicised case of Teina Rongo, a highly qualified and experienced local scientist who claimed to have expressed interest in the position of Senior Marine Ecologist at the Ministry of Marine Resources earlier in the year. Although in this case an ex-pat took the role, there were issues over the application process and it was subsequently investigated by the Public Service Commissioner Russell Thomas.

Last week Thomas confirmed he had conducted an independent inquiry into concerns raised by Rongo and said all matters arising from that have been addressed.

A series of recommendations had been made and all parties have been spoken with, he added.

Thomas said he was satisfied with the action that have been taken and was confident that all matters have been resolved.

It is not currently publically known the total number of ex-pats sitting in senior Government roles but there are believed to be some New Zealand, Australian and possibly other nationalities sitting in fairly prominent positions on the island.

With respect to employing overseas individuals, the Public Service recruitment policy states: “The Cook Islands Government is an equal opportunity employer, so men and women are equally eligible for positions within the Public Sector. While recruitment is based on merit, if two applicants are ranked equally then preference will be given to Cook Islanders”. However, if a Cook Islander cannot fill the post, then someone from abroad can be considered. Section 30 PS Act 2009 provide for the HoM to consult the Commissioner before employing someone who is not a Cook Islander.

At this stage the member for Aitutaki’s concerns have not been raised again by parliament, but already appear to be consistent with the existing government public service policy.