Just Play, just another success

This week’s Just Play village festival was another successful event for the Cook Islands Football Association (CIFA).

Over 50 youngsters from ages five to 13 swarmed at Papaaroa School field on Tuesday evening with lots of energy to participate.

Just Play project coordinator Michelle Paiti says it isn’t often they get to hold the festival in Titikaveka, but it is about giving all the children the opportunity to participate.

“There are five different sports activities for them to try their hand out, we have netball, badminton, gymnastics, soccer, and cricket,” she said.

Not only did local children get to enjoy the thrilling event, the village festival also had visiting Cook Islanders from Australia who also took part.

“The visitors were begging their parents all week to bring them down.

It’s great to capture all the children, not only the locals,” Paiti said.

The importance of respecting one another and treating others how you would like to be treated were key messages shared during the evening.

Paiti says it is really important for the development of our young children to not only teach them healthy living, but also how to treat one another.