Parade makes colourful sight

Members of the Girl’s Brigade march proudly from the Arorangi Cook Islands Christian Church. 17031303

Monthly uniformed organisation parades took place around the island on Sunday, providing a spectacle for visitors and locals alike.

Members of the Boy’s Brigade, Girl’s Brigade and the Girl Guides marched through each village, wearing their uniforms, and big smiles.

The marchers followed drummers, who made sure everyone heard them coming.

Parades are held on the second Sunday of every month between February and November.

Every other month each brigade stages individual parades at the six Ekalesias on Rarotonga.

Both the Boy’s Brigade and the Girls Brigade are important organisations within CICC. Each brigade has their own motto and core values, teaching them to boys and girls aged from three.

The Girl’s Brigade helps young girls prepare for the future. Its motto is, “to seek, serve and follow Christ”.

The organisation meets every Monday and participates in community work, camps. Members can also achieve the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh and Queen’s awards

Founded by Sir William Alexander Smith in 1863, the Boy’s Brigade is designed to help the boys in their spiritual life and promote habits of obedience, discipline, self-respect, and reverence.