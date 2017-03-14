Triple shooting report goes to PM

The much-anticipated McDermott-Matapo report into the October triple shooting tragedy in Vaimaanga has been completed and was expected to be handed to Prime Minister Henry Puna last Thursday.

Former Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Denis McDermott and retired Cook Islands Police Commissioner Tevai Matapo were commissioned by government to manage the inquiry, which began on January 23.

With three weeks still to their March deadline to complete the report, the McDermott led inquiry had interviewed close to 100 people.

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) chief executive Eddie Pittman says the report will be handed to PM Puna and other cabinet ministers to go through before their usual Tuesday cabinet meeting today. Cabinet will be discussing the report, says Pittman. He says it’s then expected to make the rounds of “relevant stakeholders” such as police and the Justice ministry.

“I would imagine that it would then become public. I don’t see why not.”

Assurances were made by OPM last month that the public could expect the release of the full triple shooting report.

Opposition coalition parliamentary leader Rose Brown has said “complete public transparency is paramount”. She stressed it was critical that the entire report was publicly released “rather than just selected parts.”

The inquiry was expected to be in four stages, beginning with identifying the primary causes, decisions and actions that led to the shooting.

The actions of Police, Corrections, Health and Customs against approved policy, practices and procedures which may have had a bearing on the incident will be reviewed in stage two. Stage three was to review importation of firearms and ammunition into the country.

The final stage of the inquiry will be the recommendations and identification of areas for improvement to reduce the chance of a repeat incident.

According to an OPM release the inquiry will also address a number of other key issues, including reviewing and making recommendations on the policies and procedures in place in Arorangi Prison that contributed to the incident.

“This is especially with regard to policies and procedures that permit prisoners outside of prison while serving their sentence,” said the release.

The OPM said at the outset that government had the “greatest confidence in McDermott and Matapo and that they would continue to maintain the transparency, impartiality and integrity, needed to exercise their duties and will do this with the utmost regard for the victims, the families, our community and the good people of the Cook Islands.”

