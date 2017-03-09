Five celebrate receiving their NZ citizenship

Surrounded by family and supporters, the latest people to become New Zealand citizens were presented with their citizenship in a special ceremony conducted by New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall. 17030713

Five residents of the Cook Islands swore an oath on Queen Elizabeth II in a citizenship ceremony presided over by New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall on Tuesday.

Those granted citizenship were David Phillip Chaloner from Great Britain, Swedish-born Lena Maria Cowan, David Jack Reuther from the United States, Toumoua Vea from Tonga and Teariki Tangua from Fiji.

High Commissioner Marshall, who was attending his first citizenship ceremony, noted the geographic range of the new citizens made for an extraordinary event.

Marshall’s opening address highlighted the personal relation he had with the ceremony. He said he was the son of migrants - his father was a Scottish merchant naval officer, and his mother an Irish nurse. The two had three children, six grandchildren and now seven great-grandchildren,

“And that is indicative of the type of development New Zealand is based on.”

Following the ceremony Marshall jokingly commented that the new citizens would no longer be able to champion any Australian rugby teams.

Reuther, who originally came from California, spoke following the affirmation of allegiance.

“I just wanted to say I am very thankful to New Zealand for accepting me as a citizen.

“I’m so excited to be a resident of a place housing my favourite rugby team, he said, laughing.

“I’m a diehard All Blacks fan and if my grandson plays rugby you know he will be playing for or supporting that team, so you don’t have to worry about that, sir,” Reuther told Marshall.

The day marked a special occasion for all five candidates. They agreed that becoming citizens of New Zealand was just an extension of the feeling of belonging they received from both New Zealand and their countries of birth.

Some candidates had waited a long time for the hour-long ceremony - some for around nine years. But they clearly thought it was well worth the wait.

The High Commissioner then read a letter from the New Zealand Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Peter Dunne and addressed the new citizens.

“I may be a smidgen biased, but it’s great to be a New Zealand citizen and I certainly wish you all the best.

“I look forward to the following New Zealand citizenship ceremonies this year and eagerly await meeting more new, New Zealanders.”