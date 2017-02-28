Busy time for young students

Teachers show the pre-schoolers how to play a game yesterday the game is designed to hone the youngsters’ coordination skills. 17022403

Term one at Saint Joseph School has been busy and the school is preparing for a number of upcoming events.

Yesterday saw the pre-school students out in the sunshine enjoying a game, with teachers along to assist them.

The students played on until the senior students came out for recess and to have their own fun.

Yesterday the school held a mufti day, organised to raise funds for Papa Tianoa Joseph who is in New Zealand for medical treatment.

In a brief statement, the school described Papa Tianoa as a quiet, humble and a quiet worker who had done so much maintenance, security and plumbing work for the school over many years.

He had carried out most of this work voluntarily and it was fitting, that the community give something back to Papa Tianoa and his family to assist them as a token of appreciation for all his hard work, the statement said.

All of the children who took part in mufti day gave a donation of $2 or more to help support Papa Tianoa.

Next week the school will mark the season of Lent.

This begins with Ash Wednesday Mass on March 1 at 9am at Saint Joseph Cathedral.

It will be combined with Nukutere College for a special mass and friends and familys are invited.

Lent is a time of spiritual preparation which lasts for 40 days ending on Good Friday.

Students will learn further about the Season of Lent in their religion lessons.

Other events happening at the school include a First Holy Communion class for the year which will begin on Monday March 13.

All parents of Grade four, five and six who wish for their children to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion should confirm this with the school office.

All children receiving the Sacrament must have a baptism certificate. The school will make contact with parents of children who don’t have a baptism certificate to ensure they have it ready before the class begins.

- Release/ LL