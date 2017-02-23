Cook Islander feels like a ‘foreigner’ in own country

Titikaveka Growers Association president and concerned citizen Teava Iro feels like a foreigner in his own country.

Iro raises this sensitive issue with a hope that politicians would come together and relook at the land laws of the Cook Islands.

Iro said he felt a certain hurt inside him when he was told by two foreigners - who were married to Cook Islanders - that he was “not a landowner’’.

“I have always said that one day the indigenous lands will be owned by foreigners in our own country and I feel sad that the law supports them,” Iro said.

He said foreigners are taking advantage of the loop holes in the land laws.

“It is a parasite. Land laws must be relooked at and the leaders should think of the people who have been working here and looking after the land, those who are on the ground and not overseas.

“For them to be able to strip us of our land, sell it and make money to double their bank accounts is uncalled for. They are stripping us of our land.

“What about the next generation?” he said.

He said politicians are to be blamed because they have failed to make land laws that benefit and protect those who remained on - and are dedicated to - the islands.

He said it was also becoming common for Cook Islanders from abroad to return to the country after so many years just to claim a piece of land they never thought of when living on the islands.

Iro said there have been many Cook Islanders who have stayed back on the island, worked hard to help the economy grow and they are being dictated to by “foreign Cook Islanders’’ about how to use the land.

“Those who have stayed back are being accused by relatives. We feel we are being controlled by those from abroad and the government is failing to protect us.”

With this, Iro said Cook Islanders who have been living in overseas for so many years must be called “foreigners’’ as well.

“We welcome foreigners to come and build our country together but not our families who want to strip us of our rights.”

Iro is urging the indigenous people to wake up. He says it may be a sensitive issue, but every Cook Islander who has worked hard and stayed on in the island must rise up and make a stand.

“Our livelihood is from the land, there is legality - but no justice.”