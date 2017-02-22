Lagoon Day inspired MMR intern

Environmental science student Stella Marsters has joined the Ministry of Marine Resources Pearl Support and Laboratory Services Division.

Marsters is completing her Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science this year and she's majoring in Marine Science.

The 21-year-old grew up in Rarotonga and spent her last three years of high school in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

Next semester she will return to New Zealand to complete her final papers for her degree at Waikato University in Hamilton.

"Since I was in high school I've always had an interest in marine science," she says.

“I went to two Lagoon Day events and was totally inspired by what I saw.

“Growing up in the islands, where we are surrounded by ocean, also made me want to do something that would benefit these islands.”

Marsters says the opportunity to gain work experience with the Ministry of Marine Resources was too good to miss.

"It wasn't in my plan, but someone I know mentioned there was an intern programme here and so I was keen to find out more."

So far, Marsters been familiarising herself with the work of the Pearl Support division and was out in the field last week collecting water samples around Rarotonga as part of the division's water quality monitoring programme.

Now that she's back on the island, Marsters also wants to connect more with other people, including those working in the field of environmental science, and in her downtime she's planning to hit the basketball court.