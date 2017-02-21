CI High Commission evacuates building

The Cook Islands High Commission building in Mulgrave St, Wellington, known as the “Chancery”, has been evacuated due to earthquake damage issues with a neighbouring building. 17022029

The Cook Islands High Commission in Wellington re-opened their offices last week at alternative premises in Thorndon following forced evacuation of their original building in the aftermath of the last year’s Kaikoura earthquakes.

The effects of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake, which struck on 14 November were felt across much of New Zealand. Thousands of workers across Wellington have since been displaced by the earthquake with extensive damage to buildings in the CBD.

The New Zealand Government allocated NZ$17.5 million business support package for the Kaikoura, Wellington and Hurunui districts and the most recent evacuation of offices were 495 Inland Revenue staff from offices in Thorndon earlier this month.

“It’s been a disrupted couple of weeks for MFAI and particularly our team in Wellington and we’re grateful to have secured with the support of Government alternative offices within a relatively short period of time,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration (MFAI) secretary Tepaeru Herrmann,

“Over the last three months, MFAI have shared the services normally delivered by the High Commission between staff in Wellington operating remotely as well as staff of headquarters in Rarotonga and the Consulate in Auckland.

“The operations of the High Commission, headed by High Commissioner Teremoana Yala, are integral to the effectiveness of MFAI and its responsibilities as relate to managing the Cook Islands economic and political relations with other countries and regional/international organisations.

“It is the only full diplomatic mission for the Cook Islands overseas and is point of contact with both the New Zealand government and more than 30 diplomatic partners of the Cook Islands including China, Japan and France which maintain diplomatic missions in Wellington.”

In a statement, Hermann said the High Commission was centrally located within a hub of diplomatic missions, around 50 metres from the New Zealand Parliament and various other government agencies.

“The Chancery itself is a colonial-style wooden two level building which has been designated part Heritage by the Wellington City Council, which means there are limitations on what alterations can be done to the building.”

Engineering checks conducted by the Wellington City Council on the Chancery in the aftermath of the earthquake had found it structurally sound and requiring no further earthquake proofing work.

“In theory, the High Commission could re-open for business,” said Herrmann.

“However, the danger to the Chancery is from its immediate neighbouring building, Revera House, a nine story multilevel concrete construction which has sustained extensive damage from the earthquake and needs to be deconstructed over the next 6-12 months.

“Our priority and focus in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake last year was the welfare of staff, and thereafter the state of the Chancery (our offices),” said Herrmann.

“More recently, our efforts have turned to returning the office to normal operations and we’re relieved to have been able to do this within a relatively short period of time, particularly given the high demand for limited offices in the CBD.”

Herrman said MFAI and the Cook Islands Investment Corporation would continue to work with the Wellington City Council and owners of Revera House during the deconstruction phase to Revera House to ensure no further damage to the Chancery, minimal cost to government from the forced evacuation and a timely return by staff of the High Commission to the Chancery.

The High Commission’s temporary offices for at least the next 6 months are located at Level 2, 69 Molesworth Street in Thorndon, Wellington.

The High Commission is open to the public during the following times, Monday to Friday 9am-12pm and from 1pm-4pm. The office phone remains 472 5126 and email queries can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.