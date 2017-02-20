Art and dance combine in colourful show

NiaVal Ngaro has quickly become well known across the island, with mamas, papas, uncles and aunties alike, all welcoming her and Dione Joseph to the island and supporting their vision to bring contemporary art to the Cook Islands.

In addition, New Zealand director and dramatist Dione Joseph has created performances across the world and her work with indigenous communities has taken her to Australia, Canada, Mexico and China on various residencies, workshops and festivals.

However, this is her first time in the Cook Islands and the last ten days was jam packed.

“I can't quite believe it's nearly time for me to leave Rarotonga," says Joseph.

“It's been an incredible experience but it's just the start. Working with women and youth is a priority for me, and these young women have discovered a spark within themselves and I'm looking forward to seeing them grow.”

All three dancers she worked with at the This Woman’s Work exhibition on Wednesday last week were thrilled at the opportunity.

“I've never done this style of dance, contemporary dance, and it's been so much fun. I love how Dione works, and how she lets us make this dance our own - I hope I get to do this style again,” Emilienne Pauka said.

Tiare Enoka seconded her cousins’ enthusiasm saying “This was brand new for me, I was shy and stubborn at first and I'd never danced this way and I found it quite hard initially - but then, I discovered something new, I discovered that I actually enjoyed this style of dancing and I'm so happy to have had this chance to dance for Dione and NiaVal”.

Lead dancer Angelina Mitchell, is now looking forward to the possibility of continuing contemporary dance.

“I have absolutely loved working in this new style. I was so excited to perform and after the hours of rehearsal it just seems to have gone by learning, exploring and working so quickly — I think our youth and young girls have lots of opportunities to learn from choreographers like Dione. I loved the opportunity to be her dancer.”