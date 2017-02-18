Crowded boat to Manihiki too much for some passengers

Eight passengers wanting to sail to Manihiki on Thursday got off the Lady Moana before she left because they thought she was overcrowded.

A friend of one of the people who chose not to embark said: “There was a lot of back and forth … on boat…off the boat…on the boat. He was trying to figure out where to sleep on the boat.

“There was cargo packed all around the deck so you couldn’t go along the walkways. If someone needed to go to the toilet they would have to climb over others.”

“It was very obvious it was packed to the rafters. They (the passengers) were all cramped on to the deck area.”

An image from social media does show cramped conditions under the covering over the deck.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he thought people would be sleeping in sitting-up positions.

He added a relative who had been on Rarotonga for the past two-and-a-half months had chosen to sail with the vessel because, to her, going home was really important.

The owner of the Lady Moana, Tapi Taio, said when eight people decided to get off the vessel, there were only about 25 left on board. The Lady Moana is licensed to carry 50 people.

Taio said those passengers who disembarked would be heading north on the next ship in about two weeks’ time.

“It was a tight squeeze when the cargo was added on, but what else can we do? We are restricted to small ships.”

The Ministry of Transport’s Steve Simpson told the CI News: “I was there and I checked it. They were loaded within limitations.

“They could have more than that.

“I chatted with Tapi and the captain…didn’t need to make any suggestions. They knew what they were about.