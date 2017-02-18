Chance to discuss airline underwrite

Tourism Corporations staff with guests from Hong Kong who have been visiting Rarotonga pose for a photo shoot at the Rarotongan Beach Resort and Spa. 17021310

A public presentation will be conducted by the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation to give taxpayers the opportunity to discuss the Airline Underwrite Programme with key government agencies.

Speaking at the first Global Breakfast Update hosted at the Rarotongan Resort this week, Tourism Corporation chief executive Halatoa Fua said the public consultations would be held soon and would provide an update on the programme.

He said it will also be a chance for people to respond to any concerns or issues they wish to raise.

“The government budgets NZ$12 million a year for the airline underwrite programme that is for the Los Angeles to Rarotonga non-stop service and the Rarotonga- Los Angeles (LA), America nonstop service once-weekly.”.

He said the programme also covered the Sydney to Rarotonga non-stop service and the Rarotonga - Sydney, Australia non-stop service once a week.

The services injected NZ$31.6 million of visitor spending into the Cook Islands economy.

“This is equivalent to eight per cent of total nominal GDP, significantly more than what is produced from fishing, agriculture or pearls combined.”

Fua said both routes had performed exceptionally well in 2015- 2016, due to a reduction in fuel costs and improved loading performance.

“Both have shown actual performance well within the budget and (as a result) the government relocated savings to other key priority areas.”

In his presentation to tourism industry representatives, Fua said an analysis of the LA- Rarotonga service showed North Americans and Europeans made up 90 per cent of the passengers.

Thirty per cent of European passengers travelling to the Cook Islands used the LA-Rarotonga flights both or either way, and half the demand for the service was from the American market.

“Visitors using this service accounted for 102,000 visitor days in the Cook Islands or 9.9 per cent of the annual total and they spent some $22.5 million annually in the 2014/2015 period, representing 10.3 per cent of total visitor expenditure”.

Fua said 72 per cent of passengers using the Sydney-Rarotonga service were Australians, and 11 per cent Europeans.

Visitors using this service accounted for 87,000 visitor days in the Cook Islands or 8.45 per cent of the annual total. They had spent $19.1 million annually in 2014-2015, representing 8.8 per cent of total visitor expenditure.

The economic benefit of the programme was positive and benefits the livelihood of the Cook Islands people, Fua added.

He said he would answer around eight questions regarding tourism that had been raised by the general public. One in particular asked if Cook Islanders would be better off if government spent the money earmarked for the underwrite programme on better roads, hospital and school equipment, and much-needed infrastructure improvements.

But Fua said investment in tourism promotes economic growth and the Cook Islands relied heavily on the tourism industry. The programme provided an opportunity for the Cook Islands to compete in the Northern Hemisphere market.

It had also provided the opportunity to upgrade the service to larger aircraft, providing a significant improvement in products with more premium seats and world class products. The programme had also seen an increase in airline capacity and growth in high yield markets.

He said in the next five to 10 years the geo-political landscape could change and make the airline underwrite an economic growth strategy, with possible markets including China and South America and increased connections to New Zealand and Australia.

“The industry contributes 62 per cent of (the nation’s) GDP and the Tourism Corporation is only allocated 14 per cent of most of the budget is allocated to the social sector which is 33 per cent,” he said.

Expressions of interest for the airline underwrite programme were published last month and the contract period is from November 2018 to November 2022.

The deadline for the expressions of interest is March 31 and the review bids will be tabled mid-year.