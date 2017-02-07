Jilted bride thanks Rarotonga

Vanessa Pringle is now selling the wedding dress she never got to wear last year. The engagement ring is being sold on the New Zealand Trade Me website.17020601

A NEW Zealand womans whose husband-to-be bailed out of their wedding on Rarotonga, has got over her disappointment and is now focused on moving on.

Vanessa Pringle is now selling her wedding dress and engagement ring on popular New Zealand website Trade Me.

She never got her chance to walk down the aisle due to the unexpected departure of her now former fiancé.

Pringle, 40, was to tie the knot on October 22 last year at a lavish $40,000 wedding at the five-star Crown Beach Resort in Arorangi, Rarotonga.

A story in the NZ Herald last week said Pringle had been devastated by the incident as she had been given no hint that her fiancé had got cold feet, and she had been left it in a state of complete shock.

Forty-nine of her friends and family from US and New Zealand travelled to Rarotonga to witness a wedding that never happened, with the Pringle’s fiance leaving immediately after his stag party, night before the wedding.

Wedding planner Victor Edwards told CI News it’s the first time he has ever encountered such a sad moment in all his years of work. He received the bad news on the morning of the wedding.

“A woman should never have to face such a thing, and our job was to console her, to make sure she was cared for. It is not a good thing to go through.”

Edwards said, the assistance they offered Pringle was not just something the resort would normally do for their guests but it was the “Pacific Way” of dealing with a bad situation.

“We are Pacific people; it is what makes us different from the rest of the world, and we were here to give our 101 per cent support to Vanessa.

“It wasn’t about the money, it’s more about us showing our support and care,” he said.

Last year Pringle wrote to CI News thanking Rarotonga for the support she had received. She explained that she was meant to get married at the resort, but sadly the groom had broken her heart and left her, with no explanation. She said everything had been paid in advance including a honeymoon at The Pacific Resort in Aitutaki which she didn’t get to go to. There was no refund.

She said it was devastating beyond words not to do any of the things the couple had planned and she wanted Rarotonga to know how great her parents, family and friends had been.

“Most of all Crown Beach Resort and especially Victor the wedding planner, fully supported me, dried my tears and hugged me when I was inconsolable.”

She said Edwards had talked her through everything, phoned all the wedding suppliers to say the wedding was cancelled and had even tried to get some sort of refund as she had been left with no money.

“Victor and I decided to go ahead with the dinner and it was the hardest day of my life but I just have no way to thank him enough, a true angel in disguise”.

A prominent Rarotonga resort wedding planner who did not want to be named said she had never encountered an abandoned wedding as most couples were confident enough to tie the knot and be happy with the wedding plans.

Another wedding planner who also declined be named said he had heard about the incident and to have a wedding coordinator stand beside a jilted bride and encourage her was rare.

“I am proud to be in this line of work and I would have done the same thing. I hope she visits Rarotonga again. People just have to make sure they are ready to marry the right one,” he said.

Pringle is selling her wedding dress, a Jane Yeh backless design at a starting price of $2950.00.

But if you are in the market for an engagement ring you’re going to have to dig much deeper than that.

The platinum, ashoka and argyle pink diamond ring is valued at a whopping $38,500 and has a Buy Now offer of $24,000.