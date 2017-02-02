Court deals with wide range of charges

Driving-related offences called before the Cook Islands High Court before Justice of Peace Georgina Williams on January 26 included six charges of driving with no warrant of fitness.

Other charges included failure to a produce a driver’s licence, driving with no rear view mirror, no registration, driving without a safety helmet, exceeding speed limits and careless driving causing injury.

Three people were charged with refusing to take a breathlyser test.

Other charges dealt with included five cases of assault on a female, two common assaults, assault with intent to injure, joint burglary, a burglary offence, four cases of theft as a servant, intent to defraud, threatening to kill, “unlawful taking” and possession of a utensil for drug use.

William Wade pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault.

The matter was adjourned to February 23 for a call over to confirm Wade’s scheduled half-day court hearing.

Samuel Vaile, represented by Norman George, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault. The case was adjourned for sentencing on February 16.

Maryanne Miller appeared on one count of intend to defraud and four counts of theft as a servant.

Alison Mills of Crown Law said a court hearing had been set for December last year. However, further charges had been laid and disclosures were to be submitted to Miller’s lawyer, Mark Short.

The matter was adjourned to March 2.