New procurement portal

The COOK Islands government is working with ADB to develop a new E-Government Procurement portal for the Cook Islands.

A media statement from MFEM said the system would improve transparency and access to government contracts for supply and works for suppliers both in the Cook Islands and in other Pacific Island countries.

“The portal is now live, albeit that we are still testing its capabilities and features, and is being developed in Cook Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga and Vanuatu as well as being open development in other Pacific Island countries,” the statement said.

“At this stage there are no plans to move 100 per cent onto the portal and so suppliers will still be free to submit bids manually or to our current electronic tender account via email. But we invite local suppliers and contractors to register in the system as soon as possible to take advantage of the benefits of the portal, which include:

Secure electronic expressions of interest, communication, and submission of tenders

Automatic notification of any request for supply and works tenders, and quotes, for any projects that are relevant to your business

Expansion of services you provide across the Pacific

The link for the supplier portal is: in-tendhost.co.uk/adbprocurementnetwork

For more information contact Russell Hynd on 29511 ext. 8307 or email - Release