Dinner with the badminton stars

Members of Nukutere College badminton team off to the AIMS Games to be held in New Zealand next month. 16082908

COOK ISLANDS Badminton Association held a successful fundraising dinner in aid of Nukuture College and Apii Avarua badminton teams to the AIMS Games in New Zealand.

The fundraising dinner was held at The Islander Hotel on Saturday night and attended by sponsors and supporters, including the parents of the players who will be participating at the event.

The AIMS Games (Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools) which will be held in a week’s time is an annual sporting event held in Tauranga.

The tournament attracts more than 150 schools each year and is regarded as one of the biggest sporting event for 11-13 year olds in New Zealand.

Nukutere College and Apii Avarua, which will be representing the country this year at the Games, have been organising their own fundraising to help them with the travelling and other related costs during the trip.

Cook Islands Badminton Association president Thomas Ngauru was pleased with the turnout at the fundraiser and thanked everyone for their support.

The fundraising dinner also had a grand prize auction and three door prizes.

The event also had a live band and dancing performances from Aloma Moore and her group and the badminton stars.