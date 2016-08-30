Old photo revives story of courage and bravery

A LONG-forgotten photo given to Cook Islands News by Auckland couple John and Tuaine Bailey has revived memories of three Cook Islanders’ remarkable feat in surviving 64 days adrift in a 13-foot boat, after what was to be a straightforward voyage from Manihiki to Rakahanga and back went horribly wrong.

It has also recalled what was later described as “a wonderful story of human courage and bravery,” which resulted in one of the men being awarded the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand’s gold medal in October 1964.

There were seven men in the 13-foot pearling cutter Tearoha which set out on the 25-mile voyage to Rakahanga on September 25, 1963. The vessel was accompanied by three other similar boats and the plan was to pick up supplies of vegetables, fruit and trade goods, and return to Manihiki, where food supplies had run low.

The Tearoha was loaded with 20 sacks of puraka (taro) 10 sacks of breadfruit, four pumpkins, four coconuts, 12 drinking coconuts, some biscuits and some cooked food. The crew also had a glass fishing float containing fresh water and two glass bottles of kerosene which Teehu intended to give to his aunt to fuel her lamps. Papi had his Maori Bible and a Biblical calendar, and Marsters brought the only watch they had between them.

Aboard the Tearoha were the skipper, Enoka Dean, 42, Teehu Makimare 29, Toka Tuhe, 35, Tupou Papai, 33, Kita Marsters, 28, Taia Tauraki, 42 and Tom Tangimetua, 24.

The trip went well and the boats arrived on the afternoon of the same day. According to an account in Wellington’s Upper Hutt Leader newspaper of the disastrous events that followed, the boats were loaded for the return voyage and set off for Manihiki. However Dean opted to take a different course from the other three boats, and before long, they were out of sight.

“Head winds and rising seas made it obvious that the boat would not reach Manihiki before dark,” the Leader article said.

“The next morning the bow-sprit snapped and the jib blew away. The mainsail was then lowered, and the boat now began to drift before the wind, and it was not until October 17, 64 days after leaving Rakahanga, that the boat containing four emaciated survivors grounded on Erromanga in the New Hebrides, a distance of over 2000 miles.

“The survivors were Makimare, Tuhe, Papai and Tauraki, but Tauraki died shortly afterwards as a result of his suffering.”

The newspaper reported that throughout the long journey, Teehu Maikmare acted as leader of the group.

“On September 25 when the boat overturned, Teehu dived below the upturned vessel to free Kita Marsters.

He then swam to the floating boom, rolled and tied the sail around it, and managed with the help of his companions to get Marsters and Tangimetua on the boom.

Teehu then gathered and tied together paddles and pieces of timber and placed Tupou Papi upon this makeshift raft.

“Teehu then called upon Dean, Tauraki and Tuhe to release their hold on the upturned hull and assist him to right the boat.

“In the heavy seas this was finally accomplished after long hours of endeavour. The men on the boom had drifted away and were not seen again, and Dean died.

“Throughout the whole voyage Teehu Makimare displayed leadership qualities and courage of the highest order; and his conduct was largely responsible for saving the lives of some of his companions,” the newspaper article said.

Makimare’s story was later the subject of a book called The Man who Refused to Die, written by Barry Wynne.

Wynne’s daughter Veronika is now visiting Rarotonga as a crew member of a yacht moored at Avatiu Harbour.

Brought up with Makimare and his crew’s astounding story of bravery, she says the opportunity to visit Rarotonga has been a long-held dream.