Culture thanks Te Maeva Nui sponsors

From left, Mereani Manuela-Talbot from Backyard Tours, Viani Tixier and Ra Tangaroa at the Te Maeva Nui sponsors appreciation dinner on Friday night. 16082842

MINISTRY of Cultural Development held an appreciation dinner for the sponsors of the 2016 Te Maeva Nui festival, on Friday night at The Islander Hotel.

The dinner was attended by the representatives from most of the sponsors who contributed over $120,000 in cash and kind to this year’s event.

Ministry of Cultural Development secretary Anthony Turua thanked the sponsors for their support in making the 2016 Te Maeva Nui a success.

He also urged them to keep supporting the ministry and the Government to host another eventful festival next year.

During the dinner, Turua also made a presentation on the events of this year’s Te Maeva Nui and the attendance it generated.

He also presented an estimate financial report with a net surplus which was used to fund Friday’s appreciation dinner.

Health minister Nandi Glassie, who filled in for the Cultural Development minister Teariki Heather, acknowledged the sponsors for helping the government in building the nation by supporting events with deep tradition and cultural value to this country.