Midwifery training for MoH

Health minister Nandi Glassie and the ministry’s acting secretary and director of funding and planning, Ana Mataitini, pictured with some of the participants. 16082606

A TOTAL of 19 nurses and doctors received their midwifery certificates from the Minister for Health Nandi Glassie at Rarotonga Hospital last week.

Coordinator Dr May Aung said the programme began when one of the midwives from Rarotonga attended midwifery leadership training in Australia in 2014.

“She was involved with the course for three months and was sponsored by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG).”

Dr Aung said that being a member of the RANZCOG she had noticed the college was sponsoring medical staff from Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua and New Guinea to attend some of the training sessions.

“Whenever I attended a conference I didn’t see any of my midwives there, and I advocated the need for our staff to go. And finally, one went.”

She said the main objective of training midwives was to improve the ability of maternal health givers in the Cook Islands to interpret the cardiotocography or the CTG that is used to monitor the wellbeing of the fetus both before the baby is born and during the delivery.

She said the Cook Islands have been the CTG’s from the mid 1990’s but none of the midwives had proper training.

Dr Aung said on July 28-29 a workshop was conducted in Rarotonga called the Fetal Surveillance Education Program and 26 doctors and nurses took part.

From the 26 participants, 19 took the major test/ examination and received their certificates under midwifery.

Minister for Health Nandi Glassie acknowledged the eagerness in his medical team to learn more in the field of mid wifery.

“Dr Aung has been a strong advocate for the Cook Islands to specialise in the area of mid wifery,” Glassie said.

Glassie said many times medical staffs from the Cook Islands try and familiarise themselves with Fiji and other places but now they have taken particular initiative in Australia and they are proud. - LL

Culture thanks Te Maeva Nui sponsors

MINISTRY of Cultural Development held an appreciation dinner for the sponsors of the 2016 Te Maeva Nui festival, on Friday night at The Islander Hotel.

The dinner was attended by the representatives from most of the sponsors who contributed over $120,000 in cash and kind to this year’s event.

Ministry of Cultural Development secretary Anthony Turua thanked the sponsors for their support in making the 2016 Te Maeva Nui a success.

He also urged them to keep supporting the ministry and the Government to host another eventful festival next year.

During the dinner, Turua also made a presentation on the events of this year’s Te Maeva Nui and the attendance it generated.

He also presented an estimate financial report with a net surplus which was used to fund Friday’s appreciation dinner.

Health minister Nandi Glassie, who filled in for the Cultural Development minister Teariki Heather, acknowledged the sponsors for helping the government in building the nation by supporting events with deep tradition and cultural value to this country.