TIS helps island schools go greener

Alanna Smith from Te Ipukarea Society explains to children from Apii Nikao school how a compost bin works. 16082624

The CHILDREN and teachers of Apii Nikao school have just been given a huge responsibility: they have to look after 100 new worms.

And to do that they must carefully feed the little critters with the right food so they will create worm castings for compost.

A package of worms was delivered to the school by Alanna Smith from the Te Ipukarea Society, which also has helped provide a green worm farm and a black composting bin.

Funding for the $430 worm farm and $240 compost bin has come from Global Environment Fund Small Grants, an international green fund, and the New Zealand High Commission.

The Te Ipukarea Society is aiming to provide 40 Cook Islands schools with a worm farm and compost bin to teach children, and the kids their parents, an alternative to burning organic waste.

Smith said they can turn the waste into something valuable – compost – to put on their gardens and fruit trees.

And the 270 children at Apii Nikao are to have plenty of garden area to make use of as the school is to be allowed to build raised vegetable beds on land next to it.

In the meantime they have been told about looking after their worms: No meat, no poultry and no fish.

So they are vegetarian worms?

Actually, Smith said, they are vegan worms because they don’t like dairy either. And they are healthy eaters avoiding potato chips, sweets and oils.

Besides, protein attracts rodents and junk food brings ants, she says.

Oranges, lemons and limes must also be avoided as they contain limonene, which is toxic for worms.

Smith said the worms sometimes need a bit of a vege boost and TIS is grateful to Oasis Hydroponics, which sponsors the compost to start the schools’ new environmental projects and also provides lettuce cuttings.

The society has a worm breeding programme going on and keeps an eye on how the school farms are faring and can provide top-up worms if need be.