Twenty-four students become prefects

Twenty-four senior students of Apii Avarua were awarded their new roles as prefects for the year 2017 at the National Auditorium on February 17.

School principal Engia Baxter said it was an honour and privilege to award the students their roles.

“These students submitted written application forms and stated why they wanted to be prefects and why I should choose them,” Baxter said.

Baxter said the day the students tried to be their own boss and go beyond their roles, she would immediately remove their badge.

“As leaders you are school role models, role models to your peers and your community, all parents and teachers will support you,” Baxter said.

The prefects received support from everyone to mould them and encourage them to be excellent leaders for the Cook Islands, she added.

“With this role, you take your leadership skill to your community, organisations, sports groups and any groups that you are in. I hope you carry it with you in a respectful and obedient manner.”

Baxter wished the student prefects the best for this year and reminded them that “manners make a man” and to always ask when in doubt.

On behalf of the prefects, Natana Mataio acknowledged all the parents and teachers who had stood by the prefects on their special day.

Mataio said it was a challenge to take up the new role but with teamwork, they hoped to make the year a successful one.

“I encourage all our prefects to work together and do our best for the school. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity in Avarua School and we must become role models for those who will take up the role in 2018.”