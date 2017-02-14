Twelve step up as student leaders

Twelve students have been elected as Titikaveka College’s student leaders for the year.

The inauguration ceremony saw parents, teachers and students witness the students receiving their badges and signing an oath and agreement to fulfill their duties to the best of their ability.

Pastor Tere Marsters advised the prefects and the rest of the students to step out of their comfort zones and move forward.

“Step out of that mentality that you cannot do anything, remove those thoughts where people have put you down and said you can not do anything, move away from 2016,” Martsers said.

He gave Moses as an example of peoples’ ability to rise to challenges and succeed in life.

Marsters acknowledged the teachers, students, parents and principal Gaylyn Lockington for taking the college to another level.

“Success is determined by taking many steps; making a decision that you will succeed.”

Lockington said this was a year in which the students could flourish and grow.

“This is our year to flourish. Let us work together and move forward.”

She advised the student prefects, that by taking on the new roles and position they were agreeing to be ambassadors and are role models of the school.

“Be fair to the students and they will respect you, be role models and the teachers will respect you, I look forward to seeing the changes you will bring to the school,” she said.

Former student of the college Natasha Wright-Koteka congratulated the student prefect on their new roles and asked them to make the most of their unique roles.

“Successful students work together, make use of your time in the school and with your teachers,” Wright-Koteka said.

She urged the students to dream big, believe it and achieve it.