Court acquits woman over assault count

A female who was charged with common assault was acquitted in the Cook Islands High Court on February 21.

Claire Samson appeared before Justice of Peace Carmen Temata to hear a reserved decision after her defended hearing earlier this year.

JP Temata said Samson appeared on a charge of common assault.

The court was told that at 2.30pm on May 31 last year, Samson was accused of assaulting the victim on the Nikao main road.

The victim was said to be 27 weeks pregnant and claimed that she was hit in the stomach twice, outside the Meteorological Office in Nikao, Rarotonga.

JP Temata said, according to the victim, the defendant had hit her first. She said the victim admitted that she and her partner got into a fight a day before the incident but nothing physical was involved. The court heard, Samson had denied ever hitting the victim in the stomach nor inflicted any wounds.

JP Temata said according to the medical reports, the victim received bruising on her scalp which indicated her hair was pulled by the victim and bruises to left cheek.

However, JP Temata said the medical report did not establish whether the injury occurred on the day of the incident or the day before and evidence showed that the victim pushed the car door against the defendant.

She said a motorist who assisted the victim was an eye-witness during the hearing and informed the court that he did not see the defendant punching and kicking the victim.

JP Temata said the victim was not honest in giving evidence, she found the victim’s evidence inconsistent and contradicting.

“She could not convince the court on the number of times she was punched, medical evidence in my opinion was inconclusive because it did not show whether the injury was from the day of the event.

“It also did not show of any injury to the victim’s stomach.”

JP Temata said prosecution could not prove the charge against Samson and dismissed the matter.