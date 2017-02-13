Guilty of Rimamotu container break-in

A man who broke in and entered the sealed container of the escaped prisoner and killer Chris Rimamotu of Titikaveka will be sentenced on April 19.

Travel Tuaputa appeared before Justice of Peace Georgina Williams on February 9 for a joint burglary charge.

The court heard on October 30 last year, Tuaputa broke in and entered the container of the late Rimamotu.

Tuaputa represented himself and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Williams ordered for a probation report to be prepared by April 18.

On another matter, Josiah William also appeared on a joint burglary charge and will be sentenced on April 19.

Josiah entered a guilty plea through defence counsel Mark Short, who requested that a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Williams approved the request.