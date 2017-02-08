Drink spiking fears raised after incident

There are fears of date rape drugs being used to spike the drinks of female patrons at local bars.

While no official complaints have been lodged with the Cook Islands Police, evidence of such practices being employed by the perpetrators have emerged following a recent incident at an Avarua bar.

Last week at a concert, a teenager claimed her drink was spiked after a couple of drinks led her to a “completely blacked out” state.

Tabitha Berg, who attended the Fiji Concert with friends and family at Rehab Night Club on Wednesday, is warning others to be careful and look after their drinks while partying at night clubs.

In an interview with CI News, the office administrator said she was at the VIP area with her brother and had only five glasses before blacking out.

Berg said this was unusual for her as she had never been in that state before.

“I was on my first drink when I left the bar for the bathroom. I came back after 10 minutes and saw my drink was moved to the other side of the bar and the straw was missing,” she said.

“I remember asking my brother if he touched my drink, and he said ‘no’. I had four more drinks after that before I completely blacked out. I know for sure it takes a lot more to get me drunk.

“From that first drink, my body started feeling a bit loose. I couldn’t stand properly and my brother kept supporting me to stand straight.

“I was delirious and couldn’t process anything.”

Berg said with the help of her brother, they left the concert early for home.

“At first, I didn’t consider that my drink was spiked. My brother said he had never seen me in that state before. He was keeping a close tab on my drinks and he said I only had five drinks.

“I didn’t even remember how I reached home. My brother, who dropped me home, thinks I was drugged because he has never seen me being affected by alcohol to that extent.”

Berg said two days after the incident, she still felt the effects of “whatever that was in my drink”.

“My stomach felt so seedy. It’s been two days, but I still feel the same way. It is slowly getting better,” she said in an interview on Friday last week.

Cook Islands Police senior sergeant Tuaine Charlie said while they had not received an official complaint on this recent incident, they have investigated a similar case in the past.

“The last report we received on drinks spiking was back in 2016. We investigated it and interviewed some suspects but, due to lack of evidences, we were unable to establish the case,” Charlie said.

“But we continue to monitor such cases and we wish to remind the public to be vigilant at all times.”

Berg, who posted her dreadful experience on Facebook, has received support from the general public.

Some of the victims have also come out open to share their experiences.

Local photographer Melanie Cooper, who has been a victim of drink spiking, said normally in such incidents, the victims are left at the mercy of the perpetrators.

“Twice I have been taken to the emergency department after having my drink spiked overseas. It started with disorientation, heart palpations, and my body became paralysed as I lost ability to speak, yet I could see and comprehend everything around me,” Cooper told this newspaper.

“Fortunately I was able to get to safety where I was eventually found by friends and thankfully not in the hands of the offender.

“The feeling of violation is hard to shake and no matter how many times you go through the sequence of events, it is difficult to determine who it was.

“Security cameras will assist, yet drink spiking can easily fly under the radar. Awareness and bringing in preventive measures is crucial for the community. I admire Tabitha’s courage to speak out.”

Berg said the reason for coming out in open to share her experience was to raise awareness and ensure others out there do not fall victim to such a crime.

“Basically my intention for making this public was to raise awareness and not to gain any sympathy or anything as such,” she said.

“I felt so violated that whoever was doing this must have been standing close by and observing me and waiting me to be alone. I know for fact things could have completely gone different way if not for my brother.

“My message to the public is don’t be trusting and always be alert. Always have someone responsible with you.”

Berg thanked the people for their support and hoped she had created a forum for others who have been through the same to speak out and raise awareness on this issue