Guardians return to rescue the galaxy

The movie Guardian of the Galaxy 2 is now screening at the Empire Cinema. 17042816

Guardian of the Galaxy is probably the wittiest superhero franchise of all time.

And it’s pretty amazing entertainment, too.

And the second installment released this week is even wittier, and better on all levels.

In the initial movie, space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who was abducted from Earth when he was a boy, finds himself in trouble after stealing an orb from powerful villain Ronan.

He is being pursued by gun-toting bounty hunter, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and treelike-humanoid accomplice Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

Ronan also sends his top assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to find Quill and the orb.

The four end up being captured and are put in a prison where they meet the vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista).

Warrior Drax is seeking revenge of his family’s death at the hands of Ronan and wants to kill Gamora.

Gamora reveals she wants to betray Ronan and Quill convinces Drax that they would help him avenge his loss.

The five escape prison in their bid to sell the orb but later discover its true power: If it ends up in wrong hands, it can pose a real threat to the Galaxy.

Ronan manages to get the orb but Quill’s team fight back and retrieves it, before handing it to Nova Corps.

Impressed with their valour, the Nova Corps bestow them the title “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Their journey continues in the Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2.

As the team struggles to keep up with each other, Quill discovers his long-sought lineage which brings a new challenge to the guardians.

If you enjoyed Guardian of the Galaxy you will enjoy Volume 2 even more.

The tongue-in-cheek fun, especially between Rocket and Groot who is featured in a smaller and cuter version, is sidesplitting.

The striking visuals and the explosive action will leave you mesmerised as will the brilliant graphic work that has been deployed to give the audience an unforgettable experience.

But the best thing about Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2 is probably the consistent storyline.

It takes from where it leaves in part one and digs deeper.

There are several mentions of Quill’s mysterious ancestry in the Guardian of the Galaxy and the latest installment certainly reveals more.

The Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2 is a must watch if you prefer a movie with a fair dosage of everything – action, story and above all, a decent humour.

In a battle where the other Marvel movies are losing ground, the Guardian of the Galaxy is probably keeping them in the fight.