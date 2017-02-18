The Great Wall not so great after all

If you watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live shows, you will notice an interesting feud between the host and actor Matt Damon. It has been running for decades.

It began as a joke when Kimmel would usually thank his guest and add, “Our apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time,” at the end of the show.

The way Damon reciprocated, made the prank “grudge” look so real.

The two have always done a convincing job on screen of making it appear they couldn’t stand each other. (They are actually good friends in personal life).

In the latest show, Damon claims to be the father of Kimmel’s unborn baby. This escalates to a hilarious episode which also involves a paternity test.

Damon surely had the last laugh there, but I feel for him after his latest work in The Great Wall.

You have to wonder what bet this Harvard graduate lost to have to appear in this flick.

Kimmel will probably go nuts bashing Damon’s performance and choice of film on air in his next Jimmy Kimmel Live show. But if you think of it strategically, it all makes sense.

The Great Wall needed a global star of Damon’s stature to stand firm at the box office. It’s making plenty of money, by the way.

Directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, the movie involves the untold story of the 5500 mile-long Great Wall of China which took 1700 years to build.

While some stories about its construction are well documented, others, the film tells us, are legends that have been passed down through the generations.

The Great Wall is based on one of the legends.

The movie begins with a group of European men led by a mercenary warrior named William (Damon) and Tovar (Pedro Pascal) who are searching for black powder (gunpowder) in China.

One night, they are attacked by a creature which kills everyone except William and Tovar.

In the attack, William manages to slay the creature, slicing off its giant, scaly green hand.

The two are apprehended by a battalion of soldiers of the “Unnamed Order” at the Great Wall.

The soldiers discover the two managed to survive a battle against the creature they are trying to keep out.

William joins the Unarmed Order in the battle against this very dangerous creature which apparently threatens the whole of mankind.

But as it turns out, The Great Wall is not so great after all. It may be good, but I don’t think it’s good enough.

Considering the cast, director and the massive budget it could have been better.

A typical Yimou movie, The Great Wall is huge and colourful, with probably one of the largest assembled cast in the history of filmmaking.

But unlike his previous movies which were both pleasing to the eyes and emotionally satisfying, The Great Wall has too many holes to evoke wholesale appreciation.

It’s visually impressive, without a doubt.

The action sequences are well crafted with superb direction and the computer-generated imagery adds value to the visuals.

But the story lacks credibility. It’s a legend which has been poorly told and doesn’t look realistic in any way.

The Great Wall may not be quite what I was expecting, but don’t be put off, as it is still a good watch. Just head to the cinemas without too many expectations and you will probably come out smiling.

The alternative is to check out Fifty Shades Darker which is also screening.