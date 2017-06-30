Keeping our balance in life

Bible historians often refer to the Mesopotamian Valley as the “fertile crescent.” 17062918

A. The Genesis/Beginning/Origin of all Balances (Genesis 1: 1, “In the beginning God…”

B. Deuteronomy 6: 4 – 8, 18.

4, “Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God is One Lord: (First verbal and vocal. utterance from the mouth). Hebrews: The Shema –First verbal and vocal utterance from the mouth, as soon as one wakes up from sleep. As soon as a child begins to talk.

5, And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.

The very first and greatest of all Commandments.

Jesus says, “And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets”.

6, And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart:

7. And thou shalt teach (Heb. “Impress on”) them diligently (reinforcing) unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.

8. And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes.

9. And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and thy gates…

18. And thou shalt do that which is right and good in the sight of the Lord: that it may be well with thee, and that thou mayest go in and possess the good land which the Lord sware unto they fathers.

When we start off doing right and good we shall always end up or finish off right and good.

Jesus says, (Matthew 7: 18 – 21), “A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall be known”.

(James 5: 11 & 12) “Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter? Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? Either a vine, figs? So can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh”.

Most historians and anthropologists believe the cradle of civilization (the beginning of ancient civilization and man’s pre-historic life) began at the Mesopotamian Valley, the richest and most fertile land at the place where two rivers, The Tigris and the Euphrates meet. Whenever these rivers rise and flood the land, when the water departs, it becomes the “most fertile land on earth”.

Bible historians often refer to this place as the “fertile crescent.” Some think that this was where the Garden of Eden was.

But back to our lesson and topic, “Keeping our Balance,” I say the cradle of life, the cradle of civilization, the cradle of any decent and successful future must always begin in the home.

Children’s First (Old Testament) Home Lesson (Deuteronomy 6:4 & 5

Lesson No. 1: “Hear, O Israel: (Cook Islands/Samoa/Fiji/ Tahiti/USA/ NZ/ Australia/ Tuvalu/ Solomon Islands/ PNG/ Vanuatu/ South Africa/ and so forth) The Lord our God is One Lord”

Lesson No. 2: “Love the Lord thy God, with all thine heart, with all thy soul and with all thy might.Jesus adds (Matthew 22: 37), and with all thy mind.”

Children’s First (New Testament) Home Lesson (Ephesians 4: 4 – 6)

Lesson 1: There is One Body

Lesson 2: One Spirit

Lesson 3: One Hope of our Calling

Lesson 4: One Lord

Lesson 5: One Faith

Lesson 6: One Baptism

Lesson 7: One God

Lesson 8: One Father of all

Lesson 9: Who is above all

Lesson 10: Through all

Lesson 11: And in you all

Lesson 12: His Name is Jesus Christ – And He is Above All!

C. Balance in Prosperity, Health and Soul Salvation

1. 3 John 2, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”.

2. 2 Corinthians 8: 9, “For ye know the Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.

3. Verse 10: “And herein I give my advice: for this is expedient (good, desire it) for you, who have begun before, not only to do, but also to be forward a year ago”.

4. Verse 11, “Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness (willingness) to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have”.

5. Prosperity and health solely and totally depends on soul salvation prosperity.

Many live in poverty and ill health due to poor and bad spiritual imbalance in life.

What are the first and initial steps in obtaining all sufficient prosperity and good health? It is trusting and leaning on God in all that we do. He promises:

2 Corinthians 12: 9, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness”.

Obey and act upon Acts 2: 38 & 39.

1. Repent of one’s sins

2. Be baptised in the Name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins.

3. Receive the Gift of the Holy Ghost, evidenced by speaking in other tongues as the Spirit of God gives utterance.

4. Verse 39: “For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call”.

D. Lastly and finally, holistic approach to life in absolute and ultimate totality

1. 1 Thessalonians 5: 23, “And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ”.

2.Total man/woman is spirit, soul and body – each and all must be kept holy and sanctified.

3. We cannot just keep or attend to one and neglect the other. We must adhere to a holistic approach to all.

4. God wants us to take care of all in order for us to receive full joy and life in abundance right now and right here on earth as it shall also be in heaven.

5. John 10: 10, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly”.

Let’s not waste or abuse our God-given privilege to enjoy life to the full

Keep our balance in Christ Jesus.

Bishop Tutai Pere,

Apostolic Church