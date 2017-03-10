A certain ‘shortcut’ to success

I’d like to introduce a simple but profound principle that will guarantee true and long term success in your life. Whether it is in your relationships with your loved ones, or in your business and, even in your ministry, the same principle will make a huge difference and will deliver abundant dividends.

It goes like this: “less is more and slower is faster.”

Yes, it is one of those oxymorons (figures of speech in which two opposite ideas are joined to create an effect).

To explain this principle, I’d like share a quick story.

We all know the English idiom, sometimes shortened to “killing the golden goose” which is derived from a fable about a man and his wife who had a goose that laid a golden egg each day.

Yes, every day the goose would lay a golden egg, which made the couple very rich. “Just think,” said the man’s wife, “If we could have all the golden eggs that are inside the goose, we could be richer much faster.”

“You’re right,” said her husband, “We wouldn’t have to wait for the goose to lay her egg every day.”

So, the couple killed the goose and cut her open, only to find that she was just like every other goose. She had no golden eggs inside of her at all, and they had no more golden eggs.

Truth be told, as human beings we are inclined to look for shortcuts, to achieve greater and better results fast, let it be in our relationships, work, ministry, church growth, you name it. But the reality is this: if we desire long term and abundant results fast we need to invest in it abundantly long before we will see great outcomes. You can guess the height of the building by looking at its foundation; you can guess the amount of dividends by looking at the amount you have invested.

Here are some practical examples of this principle:

When it comes to your relationships don’t think that a big, thick and rich gift to your spouse once a year will “buy” her affection for 365 days, or even two gifts a year. Why not do very small, at times insignificant to us, things every day or every other? Try it and see how it will change your relationships.

When it comes to your work or ministry, it doesn’t mean that you need to work slowly and do less. It simply means that your focus will not be on doing things that will bring you quick results but on doing the very thing that will guarantee you long lasting results. It means that you will work tirelessly on this one thing, investing all your energy and time to see it develop and grow.

When it comes to your relationship with your children, don’t think that they will get all your attention on the weekend because you are too busy during the week. Allocate small portions of time each day to play with them, have fun and do some creative things. They will love it more than your grand weekend treat they get once a week.

Here is the question that will help you put this principle in practice - What is the one thing I can do consistently, today and from here on to guarantee great results now and in the future?

You can ask the same question, applying it to your relationships, work and ministry!

Remember, the true “shortcut” to your success in whatever area you like is, less is more and slower is faster.

Victor Kulakov

SDA