All teams hungry for points on Touch table

The Bluesky Open Women’s Touch competition is proving to be a cracker and a closely contested one with all teams hungry for wins to improve standings on the points table heading into the last two round games before the play-offs.

The games on Monday at Nikao Field proved exciting to watch.

In the opening women’s match Bounty Hunters, coming off a massive win last week, kicked off with confidence while FBI were determined to make amends for last week’s poor effort took a wee while to settle in.

Both teams attacked and defended well, but it was the experience of champions Edith Nicholas and Lora Tauira that cleverly caught the FBI middles offside on the five metre from a quick plant, scope and pass to score three tries in the first half to FBI’s two.

In the second half, the FBI ladies gelled, with Nana Manuela and Rima Moekaa making the quick breaks from dummy half to draw the defence and move the ball out wide into the trusty hands of their wingers Jezebel, Ruta and Paeru to come back and dominate the second half, winning the match 5-3.

The mighty Nukz Power maidens continue their amazing form both on attack and defence.

Despite being under pressure with only one sub and then sustaining an injury to their key play maker Julz Westrupp, the Nukz Power maidens rallied and changed their game plan to hold off the less experienced Niks.

Stepping up for Nukz Power was Poko Manuel using her speed off the mark to set up and score a few tries while Lisa Tatakura and Esther Aumata increased their work rate on attack and defence.

Continuing to improve for Nukz Power is young Ange who scored a hat-trick. Despite the 5-3 score in favour of the Nukz Power, the Niks ladies should be proud of their constructive defence and their effort to keep the score close.

In the men’s competition, GAT continues to rack up points wining 5-0.

In the second men’s game, the Availables held onto their defence and attack with young Tomokino showing his class and outstanding skills to get the Availables across the try line with his flick back pass.

However, the Germinators stepped up the gas and playmakers Peter Tare and Cajun Willis began to carve up the Availables defence running out victors 11-2. Meanwhile newcomers Rehab Rascals continued its winning run in the mixed competition after beating Bluesky 5-0.

The round two mixed competition will start today.

- Cook Islands Touch

Results; Rehab Rascals 5 Bluesky 0 (mixed), Nukz Power 5 Niks 3 (womens), FBI 5 Bounty Hunters 3 (womens), Availables 2 Germinators 11 (mens), GAT 5 Team 0 (mens).

Fixtures; 5pm Field 1 Team ATT-MFEM (MX), Field 2 Juniors Game, 5.40pm Field 1 Nukz Power-Southcoast Scorpions (MX), Field 2 TB-ICI (MX), 6.20pm Field 1 O07-Mangaia (mx), Field 2 NT Aroa-Top Kopz (MX).