Outstanding round of Touch clashes

Another round of exciting and outstanding Touch games from all teams was recorded last week in the Bluesky Mixed Touch Competition.

The opening match between Bluesky and Top Kopz was a close one and ended in 8-all.

Team Rehab played strong defence and using their female players to score two points mark to beat MFem Touchfans 6-3, while NT Aroa cruised to a 12-6 win against Team ATT.

Field II games saw some speed and game plan that swept both referees off their feet.

Maiti Samson from team ICI Eel grabbed the winning touchdown to beat the electrifying Southcoast Scorpions 8-6.

The final game of the round captured some thrilling plays from 007 and Team TB.

Less than a minute before the full time, both teams were locked 5-all as 007’s Peter Tare and Daniel Ahau reset their game plan to go out wide to young Mele Poaru, who dotted the winning touchdown to win the match 6-5.

In the other match, Nukz Power defeated Mangaia 9-4.

The Bluesky Open competition will be held today at Nikao Field. - Cook Islands Touch

Results

Bluesky 8 Top Kopz 8, MFem Touchfans 3 Rehab Rascals 6, Team ATT 6 NT Aroa 12, Southcoast Scorpions 6 ICI 8, 007 6 TB 5, Nukz Power 9 Mangaia 4

Fixtures

5pm Field 1 Rehab Rascals-Bluesky (mx), Field 2 Availables-Germinators (m), 5.40pm Field 1 FBI-Bounty Hunters (w), Field 2 Nukz Power-Niks (w), 6.20pm Field 1 Team 4-GAT (m)