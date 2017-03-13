Outstanding round of Touch clashes

The opening match between Bluesky and Top Kopz was a close one and ended in 8-all.
Team Rehab played strong defence and using their female players to score two points mark to beat MFem Touchfans 6-3, while NT Aroa cruised to a 12-6 win against Team ATT.
Field II games saw some speed and game plan that swept both referees off their feet.
Maiti Samson from team ICI Eel grabbed the winning touchdown to beat the electrifying Southcoast Scorpions 8-6.
The final game of the round captured some thrilling plays from 007 and Team TB.
Less than a minute before the full time, both teams were locked 5-all as 007’s Peter Tare and Daniel Ahau reset their game plan to go out wide to young Mele Poaru, who dotted the winning touchdown to win the match 6-5.
In the other match, Nukz Power defeated Mangaia 9-4.
The Bluesky Open competition will be held today at Nikao Field. - Cook Islands Touch
Results
Bluesky 8 Top Kopz 8, MFem Touchfans 3 Rehab Rascals 6, Team ATT 6 NT Aroa 12, Southcoast Scorpions 6 ICI 8, 007 6 TB 5, Nukz Power 9 Mangaia 4
Fixtures
5pm Field 1 Rehab Rascals-Bluesky (mx), Field 2 Availables-Germinators (m), 5.40pm Field 1 FBI-Bounty Hunters (w), Field 2 Nukz Power-Niks (w), 6.20pm Field 1 Team 4-GAT (m)