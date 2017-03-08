Nukz Power and GAT still lead in the Touch

Nukz Power and GAT retain their lead in the Bluesky Open women’s and men’s competition, respectively.

In round seven competition at Nikao Field on Monday, Nukz Power breezed past FBI with a 4-1 win.

Cook Islands Touch Association official June Putere said despite the win, Nukz Power had a tough fight against FBI.

“Exciting games between Nukz Power and FBI women’s team saw more driving through the mid field to gain the yards. Both teams marking and using their players to an open play of Touch,” she added.

In the men’s feature match, GAT took on defending champions Germinators to a pulsating encounter.

GAT (Get a Touch) continued their winning run against Germinators, beating them for the third time this season, 5-3 in a close tussle.

“The GAT versus the Germinators was another exciting match. Fast play from both ends but in less than 10 minutes to go, GAT team got away with two extra points to finish off the day, taking five points to the table.”

In the other men’s clash, Availables didn’t had to break any sweat to register win against Team 4 which failed to turn up for the match.

Bounty Hunters also recorded win in the women’s match thrashing newcomers Nikz 10-0.

Meanwhile the Bluesky Mixed Touch round six competition will be played today.- RK

Fixtures

5pm Field 1 Bluesky-Top Kopz, Field 2 MFEM Touch Fans-Rehab Rascals; 5.40pm Field 1 Team ATT-NT Aroa, 5.40pm Field 2 Southcoast-ICI, 6.20pm Field 1 007-TB, 6.20pm Field 2 Nukz Power-Mangaia.