Powerful play earns Nukz another win

Defending women’s champions Nukz Power are continuing their form in the Bluesky Touch Open Competition.

In the latest round of games Nikao Field, the Julz Westrupp-led side defeated Bounty Hunters 10-2.

Nukz Power played as a team to outsmart the Hunters, which were unable to match the prowess of their experienced opponents.

In the other women’s match, FBI defeated newcomers Niks 8-3.

In the men’s matches, undefeated GAT extended their winning run after overcoming Availables 8-2 while defending champions Germinators didn’t have to break any sweat after recording a default win over Team 4.

The mixed touch competition will be held today with some interesting matches lined up at Nikao Field.

Teams are reminded to be at the venue on time and to wear their uniforms.

Fixtures

5pm Field 1 Bluesky-NT Aroa (Refs: Tua/Pius), Field 2 MFEM-Top Kopz (Pozo, Didi), Field 3 Junior Touch games; 5.40pm Field 1 Rehab-Team ATT (Kris/Julz), Field 2 ICI Transformers-Mangaia (Terry/Tua); 6.20pm 007-Nukz Power (Edith/Pozo), Southcoast Scorpions-TB (Terry/Pius).