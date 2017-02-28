ATT on a winning streak in mixed touch contest

Team ATT is emerging the team to beat in the Bluesky Mixed Touch Competition.

In the round four competition at Nikao Field on Wednesday last week, the side defeated Bluesky 18-7 to establish themselves as one of the form teams of the weekly competition.

Cook Islands Touch president Daphne Brown said the young boys cleverly used their girls to maximise their scoring opportunities to snatch the win from Bluesky.

Alongside Team ATT, newcomers Rehab Rascals also maintain their winning streak with another superb win.

The side demolished Top Kopz 7-3 after veteran Poto Ngaroi and national rep Sunielia Tom caused havoc with the old favoured plant and scoop.

ICI Transformers and Nukz Power match was a close affair with both teams sitting pretty even on the points table.

With a bit more structure in their game, ICI was able to hold off Nukz Power and win 6-3.

Meanwhile, field two also hosted a great game between MFEM/Touch fans and NT Aroa.

“Both teams started the game with four players each and for a good part of the game, NT Aroa had no subs,” Brown said.

“It was a real test of fitness and each team battle on attack and defence. Seizing their opportunity, MFEM posted early points. Unfazed NT Aroa rallied under the direction of Paul Luis Van Eyk and hung on to claw their way back into the game and managing to equalise the score with a two pointer try from Shannon.

“The game finished in a 4 all draw.”

TB managed to pull a 7-5 win over the much-improved Mangaia team which continues to get better with each game.

In the final match of the round, the 007 took on Southcoast Scorpion.

It was 007 who made the most of their opportunities, keeping up their drives and moving the ball from side to side to run out victors 5-2.

The round five open competition was held yesterday. - RK

Results

Team ATT 18 Bluesky 7, Rehab 7 Top Kopz 3, 007 5 Southcoast Scorpions 2, MFEM Touch Fans 4 NT Aroa 4, ICI 6 Nukz Power 3, TB 7 Mangaia 5